AIIMS Bhopal: Revolutionizing Healthcare with Paperless OPD Success

AIIMS Bhopal ranks second nationwide for its paperless OPD system achievement under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The hospital's 'Scan and Share' service has streamlined registration, generating over 1.45 million tokens and reducing patient waiting times. AIIMS Bhopal's success reflects their dedication to digital healthcare advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:04 IST
AIIMS Bhopal (Photo / X @AIIMSBhopal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement in healthcare innovation, AIIMS Bhopal has clinched the second position among Indian hospitals for its effective adoption of a paperless and queue-less OPD registration process. This initiative, part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, was recognized by the National Health Authority, which highlighted the generation of over 1.45 million OPD tokens through AIIMS Bhopal's 'Scan and Share' service.

Prof (Dr) Ajai Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS Bhopal, expressed immense pride in the institution's achievement. He credited the success to the dedicated efforts of the staff and their commitment to embracing technological innovations. 'Our success in securing the second rank nationwide is a testament to our relentless pursuit of digital transformation in healthcare. The 'Scan and Share' service not only simplifies the registration process but has also substantially reduced patient waiting times,' he stated.

The innovative 'Scan and Share' service offers patients relief from traditional registration methods, allowing them to effortlessly use a smartphone to scan a QR code in the hospital and receive an OPD token without queueing. This approach not only saves time and reduces hospital crowding but also ensures a smoother and more convenient patient experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

