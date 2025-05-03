Left Menu

GST Evasion Scandal: Six Punjab Firms Under Investigation

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence in Ludhiana uncovered a major tax evasion case involving six businesses in Mandi Gobindgarh, Punjab. The firms evaded GST worth Rs 116.5 crore through transactions totaling Rs 647.4 crore. Authorities arrested the owners, uncovering fake invoicing and clandestine operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 16:15 IST
GST Evasion Scandal: Six Punjab Firms Under Investigation
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in Ludhiana has exposed a significant tax evasion operation involving six companies in Mandi Gobindgarh, located in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district. These businesses carried out transactions valued at Rs 647.4 crore, resulting in the evasion of Rs 116.5 crore in GST.

Among the implicated firms are M/s Bharat Steel Industry, M/s Ramji Concast, M/s AKM Alloys, M/s KTB Alloys, M/s Shree Salasar Balaji Steel Tubes, and M/s Shree Salasar Steel Tubes & Co. They were engaged in the production of billets and pipe trading. The DGGI's investigation led to the discovery of significant evidence, which was supported by admissions from partners and employees about their clandestine removal of goods worth Rs 388.8 crore, leading to Rs 69.8 crore in GST evasion.

The probe also revealed fake invoicing activities amounting to Rs 258.5 crore, causing further GST evasion of Rs 46.5 crore by exploiting bogus Input Tax Credit from non-existent businesses. On May 2, 2025, DGGI Ludhiana arrested three key figures controlling these entities, who are now in judicial custody. The DGGI, as the Indian government's primary GST intelligence agency under the Ministry of Finance, leverages advanced data analytics and intelligence networks to combat tax evasion. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Your smartphone can detect stress just by reading your face

AI predicts lung transplant survival with unprecedented accuracy

AI-powered path planning boosts efficiency of agricultural drones

Digital tools boost health literacy in students with intellectual disabilities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025