Severe Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Hailstorm Warnings Across India

The India Meteorological Department has warned of severe thunderstorms with cloud-to-ground lightning in several states, advising precautions. Affected areas include regions from East Rajasthan to Gangetic West Bengal, with hailstorms also expected. Strong winds and heavy rainfall are predicted at isolated locations, spanning across many Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:48 IST
Representative image. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued urgent alerts for imminent severe thunderstorms that may include cloud-to-ground lightning across multiple states in India. Citizens in the affected areas are urged to take necessary safety measures as the turbulent weather patterns unfold. Areas expected to experience these conditions include East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal.

In a statement shared via X, the IMD highlighted that a system is progressing towards Gangetic West Bengal and mentioned the possibility of hailstorms affecting the entire belt. The advisory strongly suggests taking preemptive actions. Additional warnings have been issued for possible thunderstorms at isolated places such as Assam & Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, South Interior Karnataka, and Uttarakhand.

Moreover, the IMD has predicted strong winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph in some regions. Further alerts include gusty winds possibly affecting Himachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Certain areas in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Uttarakhand are also at risk of hailstorms, with heavy rainfall forecast in select areas of Odisha and south interior Karnataka. The Nagpur region anticipates thunderstorms with hail and gusty winds in various districts such as Gondia, Bhandara, and Nagpur, raising the need for public vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

