Karnataka Tightens Stance Against Communal Tensions with New Task Force
Karnataka ministers announced the arrest of eight individuals in connection with the Suhas Shetty murder, linked to communal tensions. In response, the government will establish an Anti-Communal Task Force to curb such hostilities. The move aims to maintain peace in communally sensitive regions like Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move to combat rising communal tensions, Karnataka authorities announced the establishment of an Anti-Communal Task Force following the arrest of eight individuals tied to the Suhas Shetty murder case. This incident is linked to ongoing hostilities impacting peace in the region.
State Home Minister G Parameshwara emphasized the government's commitment to preventing further escalation in tension-prone areas such as Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. The task force will function independently, akin to the anti-Naxal units, to monitor and address communal activities.
Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao underscored the urgent need for such measures, noting the misuse of communal politics for personal gain. Both ministers affirmed strict actions against those inciting violence, ensuring peace and harmony remain a top priority for the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High Court Slams IPS Officer for Investigation Misconduct in Datia Murder Case
Wife's Intervention: Shehzeen Siddique Joins Battle for Truth in Husband's Murder Case
Nine Held in Seelampur Murder Case: The Unfolding of a Gruesome Crime
Key Suspects Nabbed in Seelampur Murder Case: Seven Held
Prime Accused Arrested in Murshidabad Double Murder Case