Man Arrested for Identity Concealment and Assault on Policewoman in MP

In a shocking development, a man has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district for allegedly concealing his religious identity and physically assaulting his wife, a police officer. The incident highlights serious allegations of domestic abuse and identity deception, with charges filed under multiple legal sections.

The arrest followed a complaint filed by the victim, who serves as a policewoman, at the Mandideep Police Station. Initially, the case involved charges of physical assault and domestic violence. However, subsequent investigations revealed additional details resulting in the application of the MP Freedom of Religion Act.

According to SDOP Obedullaganj, Sheela Surana, the couple married in 2019 after forming a relationship. The accused ran a café in Bhopal's Jahangirabad area, where he was finally arrested. The case escalated after the woman discovered a discrepancy in her husband's identity during a house registry transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)