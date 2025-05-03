Madhya Pradesh Bolsters Agro-Industrial Growth at Krishi Udyog Samagam 2025

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spearheaded significant discussions at the 'Krishi Udyog Samagam-2025' held in Sitamau, Mandsaur district, where he engaged with investors on agriculture-related industrial opportunities. The Chief Minister ceremonially inaugurated various industrial units worth Rs 3814 crore, expected to create 15,350 jobs, aiming for economic prosperity for farmers through enhanced agro-industrial linkages.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav emphasized the state's commitment to modernizing agriculture with technology and boosting production. He highlighted efforts to expand beyond agriculture into sectors like animal husbandry and fisheries, reinforcing the state's goal of becoming a key player in India's economy under the Prime Minister's leadership.

The Chief Minister noted the rapid growth in Madhya Pradesh's agricultural sector, driven by farmers' dedication. He stressed the importance of using advanced technology to increase crop yield and quality, and the focus on global market accessibility through processing. Yadav also distributed benefits to farmers under various agricultural schemes, reinforcing the government's dedication to their prosperity.

