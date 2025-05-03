Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Bolsters Agro-Industrial Growth at Krishi Udyog Samagam 2025

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spearheaded the Krishi Udyog Samagam-2025 in Mandsaur, focusing on expanding agriculture-related industries. The event witnessed discussions with investors, inauguration of Rs 3814 crore worth of industrial units, and reinforcement of policies for economic prosperity in agriculture, animal husbandry, and fisheries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 20:17 IST
Madhya Pradesh Bolsters Agro-Industrial Growth at Krishi Udyog Samagam 2025
MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spearheaded significant discussions at the 'Krishi Udyog Samagam-2025' held in Sitamau, Mandsaur district, where he engaged with investors on agriculture-related industrial opportunities. The Chief Minister ceremonially inaugurated various industrial units worth Rs 3814 crore, expected to create 15,350 jobs, aiming for economic prosperity for farmers through enhanced agro-industrial linkages.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav emphasized the state's commitment to modernizing agriculture with technology and boosting production. He highlighted efforts to expand beyond agriculture into sectors like animal husbandry and fisheries, reinforcing the state's goal of becoming a key player in India's economy under the Prime Minister's leadership.

The Chief Minister noted the rapid growth in Madhya Pradesh's agricultural sector, driven by farmers' dedication. He stressed the importance of using advanced technology to increase crop yield and quality, and the focus on global market accessibility through processing. Yadav also distributed benefits to farmers under various agricultural schemes, reinforcing the government's dedication to their prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025