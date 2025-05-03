Tamil Nadu Governor Hails PM Modi's Inclusive Policies

In an address at the 6th International Saiva Siddhanta Conference in Chennai, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'non-discriminatory and all-inclusive' schemes. The Governor noted that these initiatives reflect the core teachings of Saiva Siddhanta, a philosophy promoting equality and inclusivity.

Governor Ravi praised PM Modi's leadership for elevating India on the global stage, attributing this progress to the philosophies of Saiva Siddhanta embedded in the Prime Minister's policies. According to Ravi, Modi is a practicing Saiva Siddhanti whose governance exemplifies a commitment to non-discrimination, aligning closely with spiritual tenets.

Highlighting the role of spiritual values in national development, Governor Ravi quoted Sri Aurobindo, stating that Bharat's strength lies in its Sanatana Dharma. Emphasizing its all-encompassing nature, he remarked that Sanatana Dharma sees every individual as part of a greater family, devoid of exclusionary practices.

