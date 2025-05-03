Embracing Tradition: Indian Folk Music's Evolving Journey at WAVES Summit 2025

The third day of the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai featured a session titled 'Spotify House: Evolution of Folk Music in India.' Held at the Jio World Convention Centre, the event saw a discussion on preserving the heart of Indian folk music while adapting it to contemporary cultural landscapes.

Moderated by storyteller Roshan Abbas, the panel included lyricist Prasoon Joshi, folk singer Malini Awasthi, composer Nandesh Umap, and artists Papon and Ila Arun. They underscored that Indian folk music remains a living tradition, deeply embedded in daily life and passed down through generations.

Highlighting the impact of platforms like Spotify, the conversation focused on mainstreaming folk music. The panellists emphasized the genre's inclusive nature, with Joshi describing it as a 'tactile feel of life.' The session ended with a call to support and celebrate India's folk heritage, blending tradition with innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)