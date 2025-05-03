Left Menu

Embracing Tradition: Indian Folk Music's Evolving Journey at WAVES Summit 2025

At the WAVES Summit 2025, a panel discussed the adaptation of Indian folk music to modern cultural landscapes. Celebrated artists highlighted folk's enduring legacy, its global resonance, and the balance between preserving tradition and encouraging innovation. The session emphasized systemic support for India's diverse folk heritage.

Spotify House Session Highlights Folk as a Living Tradition (Photo/PIB Mumbai). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The third day of the WAVES Summit 2025 in Mumbai featured a session titled 'Spotify House: Evolution of Folk Music in India.' Held at the Jio World Convention Centre, the event saw a discussion on preserving the heart of Indian folk music while adapting it to contemporary cultural landscapes.

Moderated by storyteller Roshan Abbas, the panel included lyricist Prasoon Joshi, folk singer Malini Awasthi, composer Nandesh Umap, and artists Papon and Ila Arun. They underscored that Indian folk music remains a living tradition, deeply embedded in daily life and passed down through generations.

Highlighting the impact of platforms like Spotify, the conversation focused on mainstreaming folk music. The panellists emphasized the genre's inclusive nature, with Joshi describing it as a 'tactile feel of life.' The session ended with a call to support and celebrate India's folk heritage, blending tradition with innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

