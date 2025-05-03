VP Dhankhar Urges Collective Action on Air Pollution Crisis

In a forceful address at the 27th Annual National Conference of the Indian Association for Bronchology, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar called for immediate collaborative efforts to combat worsening air pollution. He pointed out the severe health implications, particularly for vulnerable demographics, urging society to adopt environmental and health reforms swiftly.

Addressing the alarming air quality index, Dhankhar stressed that just like climate change, air pollution is an existential threat requiring urgent attention. He advocated for phasing out outdated vehicles and emphasized the importance of public transportation as a safer and faster alternative.

Dhankhar highlighted the varied impacts of pollution across different societal groups, including children, the elderly, farmers, and factory workers. He underscored the need for integrating technology with traditional healthcare practices and urged a reconnection with nature and ancient wisdom to ensure equitable resource distribution and respiratory health.

(With inputs from agencies.)