Mystery Deepens: Elephant Poaching Suspected in Assam's Manas National Park

Three elephant carcasses were discovered in Assam's Manas National Park. Authorities suspect poaching in two cases, citing missing tusks. A multi-agency investigation is underway, involving forest officials and law enforcement, to determine the circumstances. Another elephant's death was attributed to natural causes due to age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 21:26 IST
Representational Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a distressing discovery, officials at Assam's Manas National Park and Tiger Reserve have uncovered the carcasses of three elephants, fueling suspicions of poaching activity. According to the park's director, Dr. C Ramesh, there is significant concern that two of these deaths were the result of illegal hunting activities.

On May 1, the remains of an adult female and a sub-adult male elephant were found in the Sikarijhar area of Panbari Range, Dr. Ramesh revealed to ANI. The male's tusks were missing, intensifying poaching speculations. An in-depth investigation is underway with forest officials, veterinary experts, and law enforcement pooling resources to gather evidence and ascertain the precise circumstances surrounding this grim find.

Dr. Ramesh noted, "Every effort is being made to track those responsible. Coordination with neighboring forest divisions has been established, and intelligence networks engaged." Simultaneously, another female elephant's body was found elsewhere in Manas, with its death attributed to natural aging. The sites were examined by top wildlife and law enforcement officials to ensure thorough investigation and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

