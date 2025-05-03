Uttarakhand Prioritizes Devotee Safety with Enhanced Facilities at Kedarnath

In a bid to prioritize the safety of devotees visiting Kedarnath Temple, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring a smooth pilgrimage experience. The state has enhanced travel by deploying specialist doctors and expanding health facilities for the devotees.

Rudraprayag district, being highly disaster-prone, now benefits from an independent mobile network to assist pilgrims. A staggering 55,374 devotees visited Kedarnath in just two days, with 25,220 of them on Saturday alone.

Under Dhami's leadership, extensive arrangements have been made, including providing free WiFi in Kedarpuri. The official commencement of the Char Dham Yatra 2025 saw over 22 lakh pilgrims registering for this sacred journey. The doors of the Shri Badrinath Temple are set to open on May 4, while those of Kedarnath opened on May 2.

(With inputs from agencies.)