Delhi and Haryana Lock Horns Over Water Sharing Dispute Amid Growing Tensions

The ongoing water dispute between Haryana and Punjab has intensified, with Delhi's AAP President Saurabh Bhardwaj criticizing Haryana's CM Nayab Singh Saini and demanding an apology. The contention over water allocation has sparked calls for central intervention, amid Haryana's claims of reduced water supply and Punjab's opposition to water directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:19 IST
Aam Aadmi Party Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The water dispute between Haryana and Punjab has escalated, drawing criticism from Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi President, Saurabh Bhardwaj. Bhardwaj targeted Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, insisting he apologize for past disruptions to Delhi's water supply and accusing the state of contributing to pollution.

This conflict arises against a backdrop of an ongoing water-sharing disagreement. Jannayak Janta Party chief Dushyant Chautala has called for central government intervention, highlighting the critical nature of the issue. An all-party meeting in Haryana further underscored these tensions, with discussions focusing on water allocations from the Bhakra Nangal Dam.

In response, Haryana CM Saini urged Punjab to release the state's water share, referencing declining water levels reported by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Mann's concerns over reservoir levels fuel the debate, as Punjab challenges water directives that impact its agricultural plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

