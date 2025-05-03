Left Menu

In-Depth Inquiry Launched into Bhopal's Alarming Assault Case

The National Commission for Women initiated an inquiry into Bhopal's alleged rape case. A three-member team commenced investigations, meeting with police and victims. Five former students are accused of blackmail and assault. A report will recommend preventive measures and ensure justice for victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:48 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the alleged rape and blackmail case in Bhopal, the National Commission for Women has launched a formal inquiry. Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar constituted a three-member committee to investigate the serious allegations.

The team, consisting of Nirmal Kaur, Nirmala Nayak, and Ashutosh Pandey, has arrived in Bhopal to meet with local law enforcement. Their objective is to grasp the complexities of the incident firsthand. Scheduled meetings with victims and relevant authorities aim to piece together a comprehensive understanding.

Allegations suggest that former college students coerced female students, leading to sexual assaults and blackmail through illicit videos. As of now, five victims have come forward, resulting in arrests including the prime suspect Farhan. Special Investigation Teams are actively pursuing the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

