India Demands Strong Action Against Pakistan Post-Pahalgam Attack

Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia on Saturday strongly condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam and called for decisive action against Pakistan. He emphasized the need for the Indian government to take stringent measures against all extremist groups within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, advocating zero tolerance for terrorism.

In a statement to ANI, Saikia expressed, "Indians demand justice for Pakistan's inhumane act at Pahalgam. The Indian government must ensure Pakistan receives what it deserves. It is crucial to eradicate extremist entities and communal elements in both Pakistan and PoK." Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi to discuss this issue, as noted by the official account of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on social media.

The terror incident on April 22 at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam resulted in the tragic death of 26 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, with several others injured. In response, India has immediately banned the import and transit of goods from Pakistan, as stated in the Commerce and Industry's Gazette notification, reflecting heightened trade tensions in light of national security threats.

The Gazette notification from the Commerce and Industry Ministry prohibits direct or indirect imports originating from Pakistan, underscoring its national security interest stance. Prior diplomatic actions had already included closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari and suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals. Furthermore, the longstanding Indus Waters Treaty has been held in abeyance, showcasing India's intensified diplomatic posture.

Prime Minister Modi has vowed that those responsible for both executing and planning the Pahalgam terror attack will face severe repercussions. He highlighted the essential task of dismantling terrorist strongholds and conveyed confidence that India's collective resolve will prevail against terrorism's perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)