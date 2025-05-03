Left Menu

Kerala Leaders Unite in Grief Over Pahalgam Terror Victim's Family Visit

Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor visited the family of Pahalgam terror attack victim N Ramachandran, expressing condolences and unity against terrorism. Tharoor praised the family's resilience, while nationwide protests call for stricter action against Pakistan following the attack that killed 26 tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:56 IST
Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber visit, Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar met the family members of Pahalgam terror attack victim N Ramachandran to express his condolences. Chandrasekhar, who coordinated the return of Ramachandran's body, regretted missing the funeral due to prior commitments and offered prayers for the family's strength.

Joining the tribute was Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who emphasized national unity against divisive forces. Tharoor praised the grace and dignity demonstrated by Ramachandran's family during their loss, urging the nation to resist allowing terrorists to dictate religious and national identity.

The tragic Pahalgam attack claimed 26 lives, igniting international outrage and protests, with demands for India to take robust action against Pakistan. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has pledged support for the affected Malayalis, setting up a help desk following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

