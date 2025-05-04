Left Menu

President Murmu Advocates Strengthening Mediation Practices in India

President Droupadi Murmu emphasized the critical role of mediation in fostering social harmony and justice during the First National Mediation Conference 2025. She urged the effective implementation of the Mediation Act, 2023, especially in rural areas, highlighting its potential to empower Panchayats and resolve conflicts at the grassroots level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 08:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 08:19 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the First National Mediation Conference 2025 in New Delhi, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the significance of the Mediation Act, 2023, as a foundational step in unifying the nation's civilisational legacy.

She stressed the urgency to amplify the practice, especially in rural regions, empowering Panchayats to mediate and successfully address local disputes. Social harmony in villages, she articulated, is crucial for a robust nation.

Murmu underscored India's historic tradition of resolving conflicts outside the courtroom, with Panchayats playing a pivotal role. This conference, she proclaimed, is a call to shape mediation's future by enhancing trust, professional skills, and ensuring accessibility, thus fostering an inclusive and harmonious society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

