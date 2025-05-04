Japanese Delegation's Visit Heralds New Era for Assam-Japan Relations

In a milestone event for Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday extended a warm welcome to the Speaker of the House of Representatives of Japan, Nukaga Fukushiro, along with a high-level delegation. The visit is seen as a pivotal moment for bolstering the relationship between Assam and Japan.

Hosted at the Lok Sewa Bhawan, Chief Minister Sarma expressed his pride in welcoming the delegation to Assam, viewing the visit as a renewed sign of deepening bilateral ties. Sarma highlighted that this engagement would entice Japanese businesses to consider Assam and other North Eastern regions for future collaborations as part of Advantage Assam 2.0.

Reflecting on his earlier visit to Japan, Sarma conveyed optimism about employment opportunities for Assamese youth in Japan and announced the readiness to launch a Japanese Language and Testing Centre in Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too voiced support, foreseeing benefits in the expanding India-Japan partnership. The meeting included a presentation on Assam's strategic potential and the participation of key dignitaries.

