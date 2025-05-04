Badrinath Dham Opens Amid Devotional Cheers and Vibrant Floral Display

The sacred portals of Badrinath Dham were opened Sunday morning in a vivid display of spirituality and tradition. As devotees danced to the melodious tunes of the Army band's Garhwal Rifles, chants of 'Jai Badri Vishal' filled the air, and flower petals descended as a blessing on the gathered faithful.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj expressed joy, urging devotees to visit in large numbers and experience the spiritual bliss Badrinath offers. The Char Dham Yatra 2025 had commenced on April 30, with Gangotri and Yamunotri reopening for devotees, soon followed by Kedarnath on May 2.

The revered Badrinath temple was resplendently decorated with 40 quintals of flowers when its doors opened. On May 1, Uttarakhand's top police officials, including DGP Deepam Seth, visited to review arrangements for managing the large pilgrimage, focusing on security and crowd control. With over 22 lakh pilgrims registered, the Char Dham Yatra promises a vibrant spiritual journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)