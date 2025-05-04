Left Menu

Water Wars: Haryana vs Punjab in Bhakra Dam Dispute

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda criticized Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over halting water supply from Bhakra dam, dubbing the act unconstitutional. Haryana demands its rightful share as per BBMP's decision, with leaders urging both states to maintain peace amidst escalating tensions over declining reservoir levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 10:12 IST
Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an ongoing water dispute, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda took aim at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, labeling Punjab's recent suspension of Haryana's water supply from the Bhakra dam as 'unconstitutional'. Hooda emphasized Haryana has not received its full share, while Punjab exceeded its allocation by nine percent.

Supporting the state's stance, Hooda declared unwavering support for any governmental efforts, whether it involves dialogues with central leaders or local negotiations. The ex-CM stressed the importance of safeguarding Haryana's water rights and described Punjab's actions as a violation of the federal structure that demands fair distribution.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini called for an all-party meeting, highlighting the state's water scarcity issues. He appealed for Punjab to respect the Bhakra Beas Management Board's directive to release 8,500 cusecs of water. Amidst heightened tensions, both CMs urge maintaining peace while addressing critical water distribution challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

