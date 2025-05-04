Left Menu

Vedanta Eyes US Listing for Zambian Copper Dream

Vedanta Resources is considering multiple options, including a US listing, to raise funds for its Zambian copper asset, Konkola Copper Mines, which boasts high-grade copper and significant cobalt reserves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 11:07 IST
Vedanta Eyes US Listing for Zambian Copper Dream
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta Resources, a major player in the mining sector, is exploring several avenues to bolster its financial resources, with a keen interest in listing its Zambian copper asset, Konkola Copper Mines (KCM), on the US stock market.

KCM is renowned for its rich copper deposits, tipping the scales at 16 million tonnes, and holds one of the highest grades of copper globally. Vedanta's Chief Financial Officer, Ajay Goel, emphasized the potential of these mines, calling them a 'gold mine' given current copper market prices.

While specifics on the valuation and potential funds raised remain undecided, the focus is on enhancing KCM's operational capabilities and boosting its production targets. The move aligns with the increasing demand for copper driven by energy transition technologies and digitally advancing economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025