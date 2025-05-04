Legendary Yoga Guru Swami Sivananda Dies at 128: A Life Devoted to Service and Spiritual Growth
Famed Yoga guru, Padma Shri awardee Swami Sivananda Saraswati, has passed away at 128 years of age. Known for his unparalleled contribution to yoga, his dedication was honored in 2022 with the prestigious Padma Shri. Swami Sivananda's life remains an inspiration to many, having tirelessly served leprosy-affected individuals.
- Country:
- India
Renowned yoga guru and Padma Shri recipient Swami Sivananda Saraswati has died in Varanasi at the age of 128. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mourned the death, lauding Swami Sivananda's unmatched contributions to yoga.
In a statement on his official 'X' handle, CM Yogi expressed deep sorrow, stating, "The demise of Kashi's renowned yoga guru 'Padma Shri' Swami Shivanand ji is extremely sad. He was a great source of inspiration, dedicating his life entirely to the promotion of yoga. I pray for his soul's salvation and strength for his followers." Swami Sivananda was awarded the Padma Shri in 2022 for his significant contributions. In 2025, he made headlines for consistently attending the Mahakumbh mela for 100 years.
Born on August 8, 1897, in present-day Bangladesh, Swami Sivananda faced early loss of his parents and was raised by Guru Omkaranand Goswami in West Bengal. Without formal schooling, he received a holistic spiritual education at the ashram.
In his later years, Swami Sivananda dedicated himself to serving 400 to 600 leprosy-affected beggars, offering support directly in their living spaces. His extraordinary service was recognized with the Yoga Ratna Award in 2019.
(With inputs from agencies.)
