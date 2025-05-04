Odisha Raj Bhavan to Become Net Zero Energy Campus with Solar and EV Initiatives

In a significant move towards sustainability, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati unveiled plans to transform the Raj Bhavan into a net zero energy campus. A 150-kilowatt solar power plant is already operational, with additional installations planned, aiming to shift the energy dynamics of the estate.

The governor emphasized reducing fossil fuel consumption, announcing the procurement of electric vehicles to replace traditional ones in the Raj Bhavan's fleet. This shift includes made-in-India EVs ranging from cars to two-wheelers, as part of broader eco-friendly mobility efforts within the campus.

Highlighting financial and environmental benefits, Kambhampati projected a drastic reduction in the monthly electric bill from Rs 3 lakh to zero. With commendations from Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, the initiative aligns with new state policies encouraging solar energy and renewable equipment in government facilities, fostering a greener future.

(With inputs from agencies.)