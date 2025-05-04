Bihar Politics Heat Up: RJD Targets BJP Amidst Election Speculations
RJD leader Manoj Jha criticized BJP over alleged EVM manipulation ahead of Bihar's political showdown. During a gathering, RJD promised governmental changes and took aim at JDU's tactics. As the state anticipates elections, stakes between NDA and Mahagathbandhan rise, promising an intense political landscape.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha addressed the media on Sunday, casting doubt on the integrity of upcoming elections in Bihar during a grand alliance meeting in Patna. Jha questioned whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had compromised the Election Commission and manipulated electronic voting machines (EVMs), urging them to uphold democratic principles.
In a fiery address, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav rallied a crowd of traders in Patna, declaring RJD's commitment to forming the government in 2025. He promised to amend the Bihar Excise Act 2016 and accused police and state authorities of exploiting traders, encouraging a united opposition against the government through electoral participation.
As tensions mount, accusations fly, with JDU leader Samrat Choudhary blaming Lalu Yadav's family for hindering development during their tenure. Emphasizing NDA's developmental achievements under CM Nitish Kumar, Choudhary underscored the absence of infrastructure growth under RJD's past governance, setting the stage for a contentious political battle in Bihar.
