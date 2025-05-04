Delhi Police Crackdown: Bangladeshi Nationals Detained Amid Illegal Immigration Surge

In a significant crackdown on illegal immigration, Delhi's East District Police detained six Bangladeshi women residing in the capital without valid papers. This operation comes after the Mandawali Police Station received a tip-off, leading to the arrest of one woman and subsequently her five accomplices in the Paharganj area.

Those apprehended have been identified as Mim Akhtar, Meena Begum, Sheikh Munni, Payal Sheikh, Sonia Akhtar, and Taniya Khan. Authorities have begun deportation proceedings with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office's assistance, while investigations continue to understand the extent of their illegal stay.

In a parallel mission, the Delhi Police's Foreigners Cell caught four more Bangladeshi nationals operating under the guise of transgender individuals. These individuals, identified as Md. Armaan alias Isha, Md. Arif alias Shilpa, Md. Jahid alias Mousam, and Md. Babul alias Pakhi, were arrested following a thorough surveillance that exposed their involvement in begging. Further probing revealed their use of banned apps and the extent of the network facilitating their illegal entry into India.

(With inputs from agencies.)