Dismissed CRPF Constable Claims Innocence Over Pakistani Marriage
Munir Ahmad, a CRPF constable, dismissed for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national, asserts he informed the CRPF beforehand. He claims to have sent an official letter and marriage card, but the CRPF alleges his actions violated service conduct. The controversy follows heightened India-Pakistan tensions.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) recently dismissed constable Munir Ahmad for allegedly concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national. However, Ahmad claims he had informed the CRPF headquarters of his intentions through a formal letter and even included his marriage card.
According to Ahmad, he married Menal Khan, a relative, on May 24, 2024, and had initially attempted to inform his superiors in 2023. He mentioned sending the notification through proper channels, eventually reaching the Delhi headquarters of the CRPF, which acknowledged the marriage, as per a letter dated April 30, 2024.
Ahmad's dismissal comes in the wake of the Pahalgam attack, which heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. The CRPF cited his actions as detrimental to national security, following their accusation of him knowingly harboring a Pakistani national beyond her visa validity. The case underscores the complex dynamics of inter-country marriages in sensitive regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
