Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Conducting Caste Census Out of Fear

In a pointed critique, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of initiating a caste census due to apprehensions about the unity of PDA—Picchda (backwards), Dalit (scheduled castes), and Alphshankyak (minorities). Addressing a press conference, Yadav stated that the corruption and injustice under the BJP administration have galvanized these groups against the ruling party.

Yadav remarked, "Corruption is rampant under the current Uttar Pradesh government, and no action is being taken against BJP leaders. The PDA alliance stands firm to prevent any irregularities in the caste census." He further alleged that the government prioritizes businessmen over the poor and farmers, leading to increased expenses and neglect of social welfare.

In a related development, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has opted to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, reflecting what Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described as the government's commitment to national and societal values. Concurrently, the Congress party passed a resolution advocating for immediate enforcement of Article 15, Clause 5 of the Indian Constitution, seeking enhanced reservations for OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis in private educational institutions.

