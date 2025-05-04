Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Conducting Caste Census Out of Fear

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claims BJP's caste census is motivated by fear of PDA unity. Accusing the BJP-led government of corruption and injustice, Yadav asserts PDA's resolve to ensure a fair census. Meanwhile, Congress demands OBC, Dalit, and Adivasi reservations in private education via updated caste data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 16:45 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Conducting Caste Census Out of Fear
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of initiating a caste census due to apprehensions about the unity of PDA—Picchda (backwards), Dalit (scheduled castes), and Alphshankyak (minorities). Addressing a press conference, Yadav stated that the corruption and injustice under the BJP administration have galvanized these groups against the ruling party.

Yadav remarked, "Corruption is rampant under the current Uttar Pradesh government, and no action is being taken against BJP leaders. The PDA alliance stands firm to prevent any irregularities in the caste census." He further alleged that the government prioritizes businessmen over the poor and farmers, leading to increased expenses and neglect of social welfare.

In a related development, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has opted to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, reflecting what Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described as the government's commitment to national and societal values. Concurrently, the Congress party passed a resolution advocating for immediate enforcement of Article 15, Clause 5 of the Indian Constitution, seeking enhanced reservations for OBCs, Dalits, and Adivasis in private educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025