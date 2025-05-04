Left Menu

Azad Engineering Secures $53.5 Million Deal with GE Vernova

Azad Engineering has inked a $53.5 million agreement with GE Vernova for airfoil supply across nuclear and thermal power sectors. The six-year contract underscores Azad's precision engineering prowess and enhances its strategic alliance with GE, as the firm expands its manufacturing capacities with a new facility.

  • India

Azad Engineering has announced a milestone $53.5 million agreement with GE Vernova's Steam Power Services. The deal involves supplying airfoils for nuclear and thermal power, reinforcing Azad's position in the industry.

The contract extends until 2030 and includes the production of sophisticated airfoils tailored for advanced energy sectors. It coincides with the launch of Azad's cutting-edge manufacturing facility designed to boost capacity.

Rakesh Chopdar, Chairman and CEO of Azad Engineering, highlighted the partnership as evidence of the company's excellence in precision engineering. Azad continues to invest in manufacturing to enhance alliances with leading global OEMs in various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

