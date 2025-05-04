India Prepares a Formidable Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack Amidst Rising Tensions with Pakistan

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari fiercely criticized Pakistan on Saturday, claiming the nation has lost confidence in its own military and dreads India's potential retaliation post the Pahalgam terror attack. Bhandari asserted that India hasn't yet unleashed its full might, warning that when it does, terror masterminds will be decisively neutralized.

In an interview with ANI, Bhandari said, "Pakistan is skeptical of its Army's capabilities and defense strategies. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stewardship, India is prepared to deliver a formidable counteraction to those orchestrating terror activities." He further noted reports of Pakistani ministers preparing to flee.

Highlighting India's military prowess, Bhandari argued there's a prevailing sentiment it cannot be challenged. "Consensus in Pakistan and globally suggests that under PM Modi's leadership, India will issue a robust response," he remarked. Criticizing the Congress party, he urged them to stand united in this national resolve and cautioned that India's ultimate response is forthcoming.

Amid escalating Indo-Pak tensions, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh met PM Modi on Sunday following a Saturday meeting between Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and the Prime Minister in New Delhi. This comes days after PM Modi's high-level security briefing with top defense and security officials, in response to the recent Pahalgam attack.

The Cabinet Committee on Security condemned the attack, extending condolences to victims' families and highlighting its cross-border terror connection. Following Jammu and Kashmir's successful elections, India's defense forces were granted operational freedom to decide its retaliatory actions. The Modi government sent strong diplomatic signals, including pausing the Indus Water Treaty, while gaining the opposition's backing post a national briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)