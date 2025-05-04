Union Minister Unveils Cutting-Edge PET-CT System Advancing Preventive Healthcare
Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurated the advanced Omni Legend Digital PET-CT and a pathology lab at Mahajan Imaging & Labs, highlighting the national responsibility for preventive healthcare. The new PET-CT system, equipped with AI, offers heightened precision in detecting diseases like cancer and utilizes lower radiation doses for quick results.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jitendra Singh has inaugurated the state-of-the-art Omni Legend Digital PET-CT scanner and a pathology lab at Mahajan Imaging & Labs, emphasizing the growing need for preventive healthcare. The ceremony took place on Sunday, marking a significant development in medical imaging technology.
Addressing the media, Minister Singh highlighted the collective responsibility for preventive healthcare, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's advocacy. He congratulated Dr. Harsh Mahajan for the latest addition to the facility, now accessible in the national capital and Gurugram, stressing the importance of shared responsibility in health matters.
Dr. Harsh Mahajan, founder of Mahajan Imaging, elaborated on the machine's capabilities, noting its fully digital, AI-enhanced design. The Omni Legend PET-CT offers a finer spatial resolution of 1.4 millimeters, compared to the three to four millimeters of conventional machines, allowing for detailed detection of conditions like cancer with reduced radiation exposure and quick scanning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights Preventive Healthcare as Pillar of Viksit Bharat 2047
Aayush Wellness's Health ATM Initiative: Revolutionizing Preventive Healthcare in India
Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems
How artificial intelligence is reshaping orthodontic care and patient outcomes