Andhra Pradesh's Paddy Procurement Push: A Fresh Start for Farmers

Andhra Pradesh is strengthening ties with the farming community under the TDP government's leadership, addressing pending dues and ensuring efficient paddy procurement. Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar criticizes YSRCP's past handling of tenant farmers and procurement, highlighting the swift actions taken by the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kakinada | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to support the farming community, Andhra Pradesh's TDP-led government is making significant strides in clearing pending dues and ensuring the swift procurement of paddy across the state. Civil Supplies Minister N Manohar highlighted these efforts on Sunday.

Manohar criticized the YSRCP for its alleged neglect of tenant farmers and mishandling of previous procurement processes. He accused them of indulging in scams under the guise of farmer welfare. The minister pointed out the sincere actions of the current NDA coalition government in contrast to the YSRCP's shortcomings.

Under the new administration, over Rs. 1,600 crore dues from the YSRCP era have been cleared, and 48 lakh tonnes of paddy were procured within the first 10 months. With Rs 11,000 crore already credited to farmers swiftly, the government assures transparent, farmer-friendly transactions despite weather challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

