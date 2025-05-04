Left Menu

Anant Ambani's Spiritual Sojourn: From Har Ki Pauri to Dwarkadhish Temple

Anant Ambani and wife Radhika Merchant performed religious ceremonies at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar before concluding a 170-km spiritual padyatra at Dwarkadhish Temple. Ambani began his journey on March 29, expressing gratitude to his father and Reliance Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, for supporting his spiritual endeavor.

Updated: 04-05-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Anant Ambani, a prominent figure at Reliance Industries Limited, along with his spouse Radhika Merchant, paid homage to Maa Ganga by conducting a puja at Har Ki Pauri, Haridwar. Tanmay Vashisht, General Secretary of Ganga Sabha, lauded Ambani as a Sanatan torchbearer and wished him continued success and societal contribution.

On April 6, Anant Ambani visited Dwarkadhish Temple post a grueling 170-kilometer spiritual padyatra from Jamnagar to Gujarat, which began on March 29. Expressing deep reverence, he acknowledged the divine support and thanked devotees and family, particularly his mother, for joining his spiritual journey.

This expedition, initiated in anticipation of his 30th birthday on April 10, reflected his spiritual aspirations and was fueled by his father Mukesh Ambani's encouragement. Anant expressed profound gratitude towards his father's motivational backing, underscoring the familial solidarity during his pilgrimage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

