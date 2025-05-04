Left Menu

India Achieves Breakthrough with Genome-Edited Rice Varieties

India's Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced the development of two genome-edited rice varieties, marking a milestone in scientific innovation. These varieties promise increased production and environmental benefits, driving India towards its food security goals and positioning the country as a global food leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:40 IST
Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan unveiled two genome-edited rice varieties at the Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium in New Delhi, a significant leap in India's scientific research landscape. The event, attended by numerous scientists and farmers, highlighted India's commitment to agricultural innovation.

Minister Chouhan praised Prime Minister Modi's vision for India's development, remarking that this achievement during Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is momentous. He noted that the new rice varieties would boost production and deliver environmental benefits by conserving water and reducing greenhouse emissions, aligning with India's broader sustainability goals.

The unveiling included the introduction of the "Minus 5 and Plus 10" strategy to optimize rice cultivation, positioning India as a global food powerhouse. The event also recognized scientists contributing to these advancements, underscoring the transformative potential of genome-editing technology in enhancing food security and environmental conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

