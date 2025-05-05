Left Menu

Water Wars: India's Bold Hydro Moves Amidst Tension with Pakistan

India advances its hydroelectric projects in Kashmir, altering reservoir capacities to potentially bypass the Indus Waters Treaty after tensions with Pakistan heightened following an attack in Kashmir. As India continues work without notifying Pakistan, the move raises concerns about water supply and potential conflicts.

Updated: 05-05-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 11:06 IST
Following increased tensions with Pakistan, stemming from a recent attack in Kashmir, India has initiated efforts to expand reservoir holding capacities at two of its hydroelectric installations in the contentious Himalayan region. This development marks India's significant deviation from the Indus Waters Treaty, a longstanding agreement that has remained in place since 1960.

Last month's suspension of the treaty by New Delhi potentially impacts 80% of Pakistani agriculture, putting the water supply to Pakistan in jeopardy. Pakistan, having threatened legal action over the treaty's suspension, denies involvement in the Kashmir attack and considers any water diversion by India as an act of war.

The execution of a 'reservoir flushing' operation, orchestrated by NHPC Ltd, highlights India's ambition to reclaim energy efficiency unrestricted by treaty constraints. Although present projects may not immediately affect Pakistani water supplies, they set a precedent for other initiatives, causing alarm in the region.

