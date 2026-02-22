Police Crack Murder Mystery: Four Arrested in Paleru Reservoir Case

In a significant breakthrough, police have apprehended four suspects in relation to the gruesome murder of a man whose body was discovered in the Paleru Reservoir, they revealed on Sunday. The investigation exposed that betrayal and monetary disputes were at the heart of this premeditated crime.

According to authorities, one of the suspects, Venumadhav Reddy, was a close associate of the deceased, Boggula Srinivas. The altercation allegedly stemmed from a disagreement over GST amounts and company share distributions. Srinivas was deceitfully lured to Vijayawada on February 13, 2026, with assurances of resolving outstanding dues, only to face a brutal end the following day at a secluded location.

Led by ACP Khammam Rural, law enforcement swiftly assembled four teams to unravel the case, leading to the detention of the accused. Meanwhile, in an unrelated tragedy, a farmer named Amboji Yadaiah died following a hit-and-run incident in Sardar Nagar village, Telangana. While returning from his fields, an auto struck him, resulting in fatal injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)