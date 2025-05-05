Mount Abu's Unexpected Rain: Tourist Delight Amidst Weather Alert

Mount Abu, a popular hill station in Rajasthan, witnessed a sudden shift in weather on Sunday night as overcast skies were followed by light rainfall. By Monday morning, the area was shrouded in mist, complicating road visibility and forcing drivers to use headlights even during daylight hours. Nonetheless, tourists in the area seemed to relish the unexpected climatic conditions.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted persistent inclement weather for Mount Abu, with generally cloudy skies accompanied by potential rainfall and thunderstorms expected to last until May 10. An orange alert, effective for May 5, 6, and 7, has been issued for the region, warning residents and authorities to stay prepared.

Further afield, various regions across eastern and western Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Jammu experienced strong winds and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, areas in Uttarakhand, West Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh encountered hailstorms on Sunday, while Meghalaya and Odisha faced heavy downpours. According to the IMD's May 4 forecast, the Northwest Indian region is likely to see continued rainfall and thunderstorms for four to five more days, followed by a temperature increase of two to three degrees Celsius.

The orange alert for May 5 encompasses broad areas of north-west and central India, including Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. On Sunday morning, significant rainfall in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh led to waterlogging issues, causing disruptions in various parts of the city.

The IMD anticipates conditions of partly cloudy skies with sporadic rainfall or thundershowers to persist in the region until May 7. Light to moderate showers accompanied by lightning are projected for Monday and Tuesday across the state. Residents are advised to avoid seeking shelter under trees and remain vigilant against strong winds.

Daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 41.5°C and 43°C over the forthcoming two days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)