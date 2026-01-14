Left Menu

Bajaj Auto's Chetak C25: Revolutionizing Urban E-Mobility

Bajaj Auto's electric scooter, Chetak C25, aims for the top spot in the e-scooter market. General Manager Rishabh Bajaj announces plans for global expansion. Priced at Rs 91,399 and equipped with advanced features, Chetak enhances urban mobility with a range of up to 113 km and a top speed of 55 km/h.

Bajaj Auto is making waves with its electric scooter, Chetak C25, as the company sets sights on dominating the e-scooter segment both domestically and overseas, according to Rishabh Bajaj, General Manager for EVs and two and three-wheelers.

Rishabh, son of Managing Director Rajiv Bajaj, emphasized the strategic focus on localization and self-sufficiency, with aspirations to boost Chetak's global presence. The new Chetak C25, priced at Rs 91,399, offers a range of advanced features tailored to urban commuting needs.

With the electric vehicle market rapidly expanding and Bajaj Auto already serving several international markets, the Chetak C25 represents a pivotal advancement in urban mobility, appealing to younger, dynamic users while upholding the brand's long-standing values of reliability and sturdiness.

