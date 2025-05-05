Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives in Howrah

Three individuals, including two teenagers, died after their motorcycle crashed into a tree in Howrah, West Bengal. The incident happened near Bagnan on Sunday night. The victims, who had attended an event, were found in a bush the next day. Two teenagers had recently passed state exams.

In a tragic incident, three individuals lost their lives when their motorcycle collided with a tree in the Howrah district of West Bengal. The incident took place on Sunday night near Bagnan, police reported on Monday.

According to a senior officer, the victims—Manoj Ghosh, aged 30, and two teenagers, Ritesh Ghosh and Rakesh Mondal, both aged 16—were returning from an event near Bagnan Hospital when their two-wheeler, traveling at high speed, rammed into a roadside tree, causing them to fall into a nearby bush.

The tragic discovery was made on Monday morning when locals found the bodies in the bush. Notably, the two adolescents had recently passed their state secondary examinations, the results of which came out just last Friday.

