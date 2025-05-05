Left Menu

Supreme Court Hears Challenge: New Waqf Law Under Scrutiny

Opposition leaders express optimism during the Supreme Court hearing on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, which they claim targets the Muslim community. They hope for judicial relief against the law, described as unconstitutional. The government defends the Act, denying any constitutional rights violation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:23 IST
RJD MP Manoj Jha, Congress MP Imran Masood and Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is currently scrutinizing the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, with opposition leaders vocalizing their hope for judicial intervention against what they identify as a statute unjustly targeting the Muslim community.

Congress MP Imran Masood, a primary petitioner, expressed optimism about the court's proceedings, highlighting that the Act, which faced criticism in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), is unconstitutional. Meanwhile, RJD MP Manoj Jha emphasized prior Supreme Court observations questioning the government and expressed confidence that the judiciary will provide relief.

As the Act faces legal challenges, Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain condemned the law as discriminatory. He noted the numerous petitions awaiting the ruling while the government maintains that the Act, effective since April 8 after parliamentary approval, aligns with constitutional provisions and does not infringe fundamental rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

