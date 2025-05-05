Legal Battle Over Waqf Amendment: Supreme Court's Crucial Decision Awaited

During a Supreme Court hearing regarding the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, opposition leaders expressed confidence that the judiciary would provide relief from what they described as an unconstitutional law primarily affecting the Muslim community. Congress MP Imran Masood, a petitioner, declared his trust in the court's intervention, describing the bill as unconstitutional and emphasizing hopes for justice.

RJD MP Manoj Jha referenced the court's prior observations and highlighted the judiciary's scrutiny of important elements of the Act, stating his belief that justice would prevail for the petitioners involved, including his party. Meanwhile, Congress leader Syed Naseer Hussain criticized the Act, framing it as discriminatory and underscoring the numerous petitions challenging its legality in the Supreme Court.

After the Waqf (Amendment) Act came into effect in April, multiple petitions sought to halt its implementation. However, the Union Government later submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court, requesting the dismissal of these petitions, asserting that the Act does not infringe upon constitutional rights. Passed in early April, the Act faced legal challenges reminiscent of past cases concerning the Waqf Act, 1995, and its amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)