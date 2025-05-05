NIA Cracks Down on Terrorist Conspiracy in Hotel Shooting Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed sweeping searches across 10 locations in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi as part of their probe into the 2024 Neemrana hotel shooting. The incident, tied to Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, saw 35 shots fired around Hotel Highway King to intimidate and threaten locals, according to the agency's statement issued on Monday.

Following the attack on September 8 last year, two perpetrators were identified as members of the Bambiah gang, linked with Dalla's criminal network. The attackers reportedly used banned weapons and applied pressure on the hotel's owner and manager for extortion money. Investigations reveal that the manager previously received several threatening calls originating from international numbers.

After assuming responsibility for the case in December, the NIA seized numerous electronic devices and incriminating evidence from the suspects' premises. These individuals are allegedly involved in supporting violent criminal activities on behalf of terrorist Arsh Dalla and his associate Dinesh Gandhi. The ongoing probe, identified as case RC 01/2024/NIA/JPR, strives to dismantle terrorist-gang collaborations focused on extortion to fund Khalistani operations in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)