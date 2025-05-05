Unity Small Finance Bank Soars with 83% Profit Jump
Unity Small Finance Bank reported an 83% increase in net profit to Rs 264 crore for the March quarter, up from Rs 144 crore a year ago. The bank's total income for the quarter skyrocketed to Rs 977 crore, and its operating profit rose to Rs 347 crore.
Unity Small Finance Bank showcased an impressive financial performance for the March quarter, reporting an astounding 83% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 264 crore compared to Rs 144 crore in the previous year.
The bank, promoted by Centrum Financial Services, attributed its growth to a significant surge in total income, which climbed to Rs 977 crore from Rs 438 crore a year ago. Operating profits also saw a considerable boost, reaching Rs 347 crore during the period under review.
For the full financial year 2024-25, Unity Small Finance Bank maintained its upward trajectory, achieving a 10% increase in yearly profits to Rs 482 crore, while total income soared to Rs 2,837 crore, reflecting its growing footprint in the financial sector.
