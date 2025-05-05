Unity Small Finance Bank Soars with 83% Profit Jump

Unity Small Finance Bank showcased an impressive financial performance for the March quarter, reporting an astounding 83% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 264 crore compared to Rs 144 crore in the previous year.

The bank, promoted by Centrum Financial Services, attributed its growth to a significant surge in total income, which climbed to Rs 977 crore from Rs 438 crore a year ago. Operating profits also saw a considerable boost, reaching Rs 347 crore during the period under review.

For the full financial year 2024-25, Unity Small Finance Bank maintained its upward trajectory, achieving a 10% increase in yearly profits to Rs 482 crore, while total income soared to Rs 2,837 crore, reflecting its growing footprint in the financial sector.

