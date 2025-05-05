The European Union is set to unveil a comprehensive roadmap on May 6, aimed at reducing its reliance on Russian energy sources. This significant announcement was confirmed by European Commission spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaecker on Monday.

Tomorrow, the EU's college of commissioners will convene to discuss the strategic outline to terminate Russian energy imports, with details to be formally presented by EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing, Dan Jorgensen, in Strasbourg.

The initiative aligns with the European Commission's commitment to cut off Russian fossil fuels by 2027, in response to geopolitical tensions stemming from the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. The EU considers increasing American gas imports a plausible bargaining chip in related tariff discussions, aligning with U.S. President Donald Trump's interests.

