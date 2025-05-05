Revamping Europe’s Power Grid to Prevent Future Blackouts

Europe's power grid, an essential component of the continent's energy infrastructure, is in dire need of modernization to keep up with burgeoning renewable energy outputs and increasing electricity demand, analysts warn.

Last week's blackout in Spain and Portugal underscored the urgency of this issue. Authorities are currently investigating the incident, but whether it was due to aging infrastructure or operational missteps, experts agree on one point: without significant investments, similar disruptions are inevitable.

Eurelectric's Kristina Ruby highlights the necessity of upgrading the grid as Europe pivots to renewable energy post-Ukraine conflict. However, the pressure is mounting as the current infrastructure is overstretched, ageing, and prone to cyber-attacks, necessitating trillions in investments by 2050 as per the European Commission.

