Left Menu

Revamping Europe’s Power Grid to Prevent Future Blackouts

Europe's ageing power grid faces challenges due to increased renewable energy output and electricity demand. Recent blackouts in Spain highlight the urgent need for infrastructure investment. Analysts suggest that significant modernization and expansion of connectivity between grids is essential to prevent system failures and support the transition to green energy sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 16:54 IST
Revamping Europe’s Power Grid to Prevent Future Blackouts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Europe's power grid, an essential component of the continent's energy infrastructure, is in dire need of modernization to keep up with burgeoning renewable energy outputs and increasing electricity demand, analysts warn.

Last week's blackout in Spain and Portugal underscored the urgency of this issue. Authorities are currently investigating the incident, but whether it was due to aging infrastructure or operational missteps, experts agree on one point: without significant investments, similar disruptions are inevitable.

Eurelectric's Kristina Ruby highlights the necessity of upgrading the grid as Europe pivots to renewable energy post-Ukraine conflict. However, the pressure is mounting as the current infrastructure is overstretched, ageing, and prone to cyber-attacks, necessitating trillions in investments by 2050 as per the European Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025