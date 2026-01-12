Spain Tightens Rental Market Controls Amid Housing Crisis
Faced with a mounting housing crisis and protests over soaring rents, Spain's government plans to implement stricter rental regulations. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced measures including tax rebates for landlords, rent controls, and sanctions on seasonal rentals to address housing shortages fueled by tourism demands.
The government's strategies include a full income tax rebate for landlords who maintain stable rents and putting a cap on room rent levels to counteract room rental exploitation. Sanchez highlighted these measures during the launch of Spain's largest public housing project.
While there is hope for reform, the implementation may face challenges as regional authorities, many led by opposition parties, hold enforcement power. Nonetheless, areas like Catalonia and Madrid have already set precedents with rent limits to mitigate this pressing concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
