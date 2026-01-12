Spain Tightens Rental Market Controls Amid Housing Crisis

Spain is gearing up to combat its housing crisis with stringent new rental regulations. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez revealed plans to impose rent controls and discourage medium-term leases, amidst soaring rents and a housing shortage intensified by tourism.

The government's strategies include a full income tax rebate for landlords who maintain stable rents and putting a cap on room rent levels to counteract room rental exploitation. Sanchez highlighted these measures during the launch of Spain's largest public housing project.

While there is hope for reform, the implementation may face challenges as regional authorities, many led by opposition parties, hold enforcement power. Nonetheless, areas like Catalonia and Madrid have already set precedents with rent limits to mitigate this pressing concern.

