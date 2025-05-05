Left Menu

Fibe and CheQ Team Up to Revolutionize Credit Solutions in India

Fibe, a leading Indian fintech, has partnered with CheQ, a credit management platform, to offer enhanced credit solutions. This collaboration aims to provide seamless credit access for users through the CheQ app, emphasizing financial wellness and responsible credit management for young professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking move, Fibe, previously known as EarlySalary, has announced its strategic partnership with CheQ, an emerging platform for credit management and bill payments. The alliance is set to revolutionize credit accessibility for Indian users, with a focus on flexibility and ease of management.

This collaboration will enable Fibe's innovative credit offerings to be accessible through the CheQ platform. Users will benefit from Fibe's digital advancements including quick approvals and flexible repayment options directly within the CheQ app, fostering financial wellness and responsible credit behaviors.

Leaders from both companies, Akshay Mehrotra of Fibe and Aditya Soni of CheQ, emphasize their commitment to simplifying credit management. Together, they are creating an ecosystem that empowers first-time borrowers to build strong financial futures through enhanced credit solutions and seamless user experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

