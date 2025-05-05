Left Menu

Power Surge: IEX Records Significant Growth in Energy Trade

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported a 26% year-on-year increase in electricity trade volumes for April. Notably, the Real-Time Electricity Market saw a 48% rise and the Green Market segment soared with a 95% increase. Trade involved several renewable energy certificates priced between Rs 300 to Rs 350 each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has announced a robust 26% year-on-year increase in electricity trade volumes, reaching 10,584 million units in April.

Significant trading activities included 2.90 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) exchanged across two trading sessions on April 9 and April 30, priced between Rs 300 and Rs 350 per REC. On May 14 and May 28, further REC trading sessions are planned, according to a statement by the nation's foremost electricity exchange.

IEX's Day-Ahead Market recorded a modest 3% annual growth to 4,231 million units, while the Real-Time Electricity Market volumes surged by 48% year-on-year to 3,893 million units. The Green Market also marked impressive progress with a 95% year-on-year increase, achieving 782 million units. As an automated platform facilitating nationwide electricity and renewable energy trading, IEX continues to enhance market efficiency, price discovery, and transparency in India.

