Power Surge: IEX Records Significant Growth in Energy Trade

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has announced a robust 26% year-on-year increase in electricity trade volumes, reaching 10,584 million units in April.

Significant trading activities included 2.90 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) exchanged across two trading sessions on April 9 and April 30, priced between Rs 300 and Rs 350 per REC. On May 14 and May 28, further REC trading sessions are planned, according to a statement by the nation's foremost electricity exchange.

IEX's Day-Ahead Market recorded a modest 3% annual growth to 4,231 million units, while the Real-Time Electricity Market volumes surged by 48% year-on-year to 3,893 million units. The Green Market also marked impressive progress with a 95% year-on-year increase, achieving 782 million units. As an automated platform facilitating nationwide electricity and renewable energy trading, IEX continues to enhance market efficiency, price discovery, and transparency in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)