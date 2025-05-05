Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have issued an urgent evacuation notice for residents by the Chenab River in Akhnoor due to expected significant increases in water levels. This comes after the gates of Baglihar and Salal Dams were closed, causing fluctuations in water volume.

The local populace voiced their approval of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan. Residents attribute the river's current low water levels, now at 1.5 to 2 feet compared to former heights of 25-30 feet, to the treaty's suspension. They remain staunch supporters of Indian military actions and national policies.

The recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, has led to reinforced measures against Pakistan, including the denouncement of Pakistani military advisors in New Delhi. The Indian government pledges to intensify their stance against terrorism, promising accountability for the Pahalgam attack's orchestrators.

