Left Menu

Promoter Resolves Insider Trading Case with Significant Settlement

Ruchi Gupta, a promoter of Bansal Wire Industries, settled an insider trading case by paying a total of Rs 41.41 lakh. This includes a settlement sum and a disgorgement amount. Gupta's application to Sebi under settlement rules led to a resolution without admitting or denying the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:37 IST
Promoter Resolves Insider Trading Case with Significant Settlement
Case
  • Country:
  • India

Ruchi Gupta, a prominent promoter of Bansal Wire Industries, has resolved an insider trading allegation by paying Rs 16.89 lakh towards the settlement. Additionally, Gupta disbursed Rs 24.52 lakh for disgorgement, with a 12 percent interest covering the period from July 15 to September 3, 2024.

Gupta, closely connected to the company's MD and CEO Pranav Bansal, submitted a suo-motu application under Sebi's settlement regulations. Through this application, she aimed to conclude any potential enforcement proceedings linked to alleged insider trading violations without conceding to the findings.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) confirmed the settlement but retains the authority to take action if misrepresentation is identified or settlement terms are breached. The settlement was finalized after approval from Sebi's High Powered Advisory Committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025