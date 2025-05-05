Left Menu

Adani Power's International Ventures: A Powerhouse in Progress

Adani Power awaits a USD 900 million receivable from Bangladesh for its electricity supply from the Godda Power Plant. Expanding its capex investments significantly, the company is focused on completing several phase expansions by FY26. The Godda plant notably exports power to Bangladesh via a specialized transmission line.

Updated: 05-05-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • India

Adani Power is expecting to receive approximately USD 900 million from Bangladesh, where it supplies electricity generated at the Godda Power plant in Jharkhand. This announcement follows the company's substantial billing of USD 2,000 million, with USD 1,207 million and an LPS of USD 136 million already accounted for, as confirmed by CFO Dilip Jha.

Expanding its fiscal strategy, Adani Power plans to invest Rs 13,307 crore in capital expenditures by FY26, bolstering its previous increments of Rs 8,000 crore for FY25. Capacities at various phases, including Mahan, Raigarh, Raipur, Mirzapur, Kawai, and Korba, are slated for enhancement during this period.

CEO S B Khyalia clarified rumors, affirming the uninterrupted power supply to Bangladesh and a reduction in outstanding payments last quarter by Rs 500 crore. Highlighting infrastructural achievements, the Godda plant, a pioneering cross-border thermal power project, connects via a 130 km transmission line to the Bangladesh grid, with both units commissioned in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

