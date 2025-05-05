Left Menu

Himachal Cabinet Charts Future: Infrastructure, Wildlife, and Digital Court Overhauls

In a significant move, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, led by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, introduced transformative plans for infrastructure expansion, wildlife management, and digital court procedures. Key decisions include expanding AIIMS Bilaspur, shifting wildlife offices, fostering digitalization in courts, and enhancing public transport routes to boost connectivity.

Himachal Pradesh Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan (File Photo/X/@harshChauhanINC). Image Credit: ANI
The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, convened on Monday to approve a slew of pioneering decisions aimed at bolstering the state's infrastructure and digital capabilities.

Among the significant decisions was the land allocation for the expansion of AIIMS Bilaspur, a step toward enhancing healthcare infrastructure. The cabinet also revoked its earlier decision to upgrade the Sunni area to a municipal council, signaling a shift in regional planning strategies.

The cabinet further embraced digital transformation by approving the Online Filing and Processing of Court Cases Rules, 2025, allowing online applications, appeals, and other legal procedures, marking a stride toward modernizing the state's judiciary.

